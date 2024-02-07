Advertisement

In what is anticipated to be the first blockbuster of the year, the film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to hit the screens next Friday. The buzz around the film is not only about its potential box office success but also the controversy it has stirred, particularly among Pakistani celebrities who have taken issue with its content.

Why are Pakistani artists slamming Fighter?

Several Pakistani actors expressed their displeasure on social media claiming that Fighter contains anti-Pakistan sentiments citing dialogues such as "India Occupied Pakistan." Without directly naming the film, actress Hania Amir expressed her disappointment and said, “It's sad that artists, who are aware of cinema's power, still contribute to the rift between the two countries. I feel sorry for those artists who attempt to bridge the gap through their art.”

Hania Aamir's Instagram story

Netizens point out the hypocrisy of Pakistani celebs

Hania's comments quickly went viral, prompting some to highlight what they perceived as her double standard. Social media users pointed out that she starred in Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018), a film depicting the Pakistan Air Force in conflict with India. The apparent contradiction led to discussions about her hypocrisy.

How did Siddharth Anand react to Pakistani celebrities slamming Fighter?

The Fighter director responded to the criticism and indirectly addressed the need for a nuanced perspective and questioned the selective outrage of certain Pakistani actors.

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas later joined the conversation and criticised Hrithik Roshan's dialogue in the film regarding the Kashmir issue. She urged for a more empathetic approach and the need to move past historical narratives.

Adnan Siddiqui who is known for his role in Mom expressed disappointment in Bollywood's shift towards narratives portraying Pakistan as a villain. He called for art to transcend political boundaries and promote love and peace instead.

Fighter is an aerial action thriller based on the 2019 Pulwama attack and its aftermath which is slated for release on January 25, 2024.