Love Stories Take Over Bollywood! 9 Upcoming Hindi Romance Movies To Watch In Theatres After Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara hit screens on July 18 and opened to a fan frenzy. Cinegoers going berserk, men having dramatic breakdowns, fans showing up in cinema halls with IV drips, cinemas turning into concert halls with flashlights and out-of-tune chorus from the audience and more have been witnessed in the first three days of Saiyaara's release. Even if one is to overlook the phenomenal box office return of the film, the craze for the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer proves one thing: there is always an appetite for intense love stories. The classic tropes of heartbreak, relationship woes, meet-cutes, and love triangles seem to still be a fan favourite. Couple this with Bollywood's signature song and dance, and you will most likely get the next blockbuster. If you have enjoyed watching Saiyaara and are craving for more classic romance movies, Hindi cinema is most famous for, you are in for a treat. In the coming months, Bollywood has an interesting lineup of romantic releases.

Dhadak 2

Starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, Dhadak 2 promises to be another intense romance drama. Exploring the difficult subject of inter-caste love story, the movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film and is directed by Shazia Iqbal. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 1.

Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari is one of the most awaited films of the year. Exploring an intercultural relationship, the romance drama was scheduled to hit screens on July 25, but is reported to be postponed. The movie will now hit screens in August or September. The makers released the first look of the film a few days back, and it garnered a phenomenal response.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Another romance comedy featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2. While most details of the film are kept under wraps, it is touted to be in the same alley as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.



De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh's story on De De Pyaar De 2 wrap | Image: Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to be back with De De Pyaar De 2. The second instalment in the franchise, which also features R Madhavan, is likely to release in late 2025.



Also Read:Param Sundari Postponed Due To Metro In Dino, Saiyaara: Report

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Untitled film

Tentatively addressed as Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's romance drama directed by Anurag Basu seems like another intense love story like Saiyaara. The film is currently announced to release on Diwali 2025, but the same will most likely get pushed.

Tere Ishk Mein

The year will likely conclude with an intense love story directed by Aanand L. Rai. Featuring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles, the movie is a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa. The first look of the movie received a thunderous response from social media users. Tere Ishk Mein will hit screens in November 2025.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur team up for this classic romance comedy. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie will hit screens on April 10, 2026 and promises to be a cheeky, light-hearted love story.



Also Read: Saiyaara Beats Lifetime Earnings Of Emergency, Maa, Deva In Just 3 Days

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri



Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has locked a Valentine's Day 2026 release. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the movie is a romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions.

Love And War