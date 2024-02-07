Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction To Fan Touching His Feet At Airport Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra found himself in an unexpected situation when he was approached by his fan at Mumbai airport.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
A screengrab from the video | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his recent OTT debut Indian Police Force. He enjoys a huge fan base across the country owing to his acting prowess. Speaking of which, the actor found himself in an unexpected situation after his fan showed his love and respect for the actor uniquely.

When Sidharth Malhotra was approached by his fan at the airport

A video is going on the internet in which the actor can be seen walking out of the airport when a fan approaches him from behind and touches his feet, leaving him surprised. The actor can be seen interacting with him and offers a handshake but the fan chooses to touch his feet instead.

Sidharth Malhotra on the success of the Indian Police Force

The actor is currently enjoying all the attention owing to the Indian Police Force, co-starring Vivek Oberoi. In the film, he played the role of a Delhi police officer, who is on a mission to save the capital from a bomb blast scare. Opening up about his character, the actor feels "extremely honoured" that he got a chance to wear this uniform on screen. He believes police service is one of the"toughest services" in the country.

Sidharth Malhotra resumes shoot for the next schedule of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in Hyderabad : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama
(A file photo of Sidharth | Image: Instagram)

“Now that I have reached a certain age and have become aware, I think the police service is one of the toughest services in the country. As an actor, I feel extremely honoured that I got a chance to wear this uniform on the big screen," the actor told ANI. The series has become the most binge-watched first season on Prime Video.

Sidharth Malhotra: A journey from student to Bollywood's leading actor
(A file photo of Sidharth | Image: Instagram)

Now, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is set to hit theatres on March 15.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

