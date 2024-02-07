Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his recent OTT debut Indian Police Force. He enjoys a huge fan base across the country owing to his acting prowess. Speaking of which, the actor found himself in an unexpected situation after his fan showed his love and respect for the actor uniquely.

When Sidharth Malhotra was approached by his fan at the airport

A video is going on the internet in which the actor can be seen walking out of the airport when a fan approaches him from behind and touches his feet, leaving him surprised. The actor can be seen interacting with him and offers a handshake but the fan chooses to touch his feet instead.

Sidharth Malhotra on the success of the Indian Police Force

The actor is currently enjoying all the attention owing to the Indian Police Force, co-starring Vivek Oberoi. In the film, he played the role of a Delhi police officer, who is on a mission to save the capital from a bomb blast scare. Opening up about his character, the actor feels "extremely honoured" that he got a chance to wear this uniform on screen. He believes police service is one of the"toughest services" in the country.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Sidharth | Image: Instagram)

“Now that I have reached a certain age and have become aware, I think the police service is one of the toughest services in the country. As an actor, I feel extremely honoured that I got a chance to wear this uniform on the big screen," the actor told ANI. The series has become the most binge-watched first season on Prime Video.

(A file photo of Sidharth | Image: Instagram)

Now, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is set to hit theatres on March 15.

Advertisement