Updated April 3rd 2025, 14:31 IST

Viral - Ranveer Singh Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Steps Out In Mumbai, Netizens Call Him 'Badshaah Of Bollywood'

A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh being mobbed by fans as he steps out of car in Mumbai has gone viral on social media.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Ranveer Singh mobbed by fans
Ranveer Singh mobbed by fans | Image: Instagram

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle throughout his acting career. As an actor, performer, fashion stylist, Ranveer has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. From stepping into the film industry as Bitoo in Band Baja Baraat, he has appeared in several movies that performed well at the box office. A recent video of him getting mobbed during his outing in Mumbai has proved how big of a power house he is.

Viral clip of Ranveer Singh mobbed

Instagram user Viral Bhayani has shared Ranveer Singh in which the moment he steps out of the car, fans go gaga and cheer for him. In the video it can be seen few fans were also trying to take selfies with him. However, with the crowd surge, he soon stepped inside the car before smiling and waving at fans.

Fans soon took comment section and wrote, “Badshah of Bollywood”. Another user wrote, “Powerhouse himself”.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor is busy shooting for Dhurandhar which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The makers have kept the details under wraps but it has been reported that Ranveer will have a meaty role, introducing him in a completely new avatar. The movie is being helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.

File photo of Ranveer Singh's look in Dhurandhar | Source: Reddit

Apart from Dhurandhar, he also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The movie also reportedly stars Kiara Advani in the pivotal role. Meanwhile, he is also enjoying the role of father, which he embraced last year in September. He and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter Dua, who is now 7 months old.

Published April 3rd 2025, 14:31 IST