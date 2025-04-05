Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Film Has Still Not Earned ₹100 Crore, Know Its Week 1 Biz

Updated April 5th 2025, 23:19 IST
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's film is performing poorly at the box office as it wound up its first week run under ₹100 crore. Sikandar has turned out to be one of the biggest box office failures of Salman's career.
Sikandar collection has been declining ever since it was released on March 30. The Eid holiday proved to be a respite for the film's biz, although slightly. Quickly, the numbers fell to single digits and Sikandar single day collection has fallen below ₹5 crore mark even during the weekend. The movie has been a complete washout and is all set to become Salman's biggest flop of all time.
Sikandar is reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore. Salman is said to have taken home ₹120 crore for playing the titular role. However, the heavy investment has not been fruitful as the movie has emerged as a complete flop show at the ticket window. The first week's collection of Sikandar is as follows:
Day 1 (1st Sunday) -- ₹26 crore
Day 2 (1st Monday) -- ₹29 crore
Day 3 (1st Tuesday) -- ₹19.5 crore
Day 4 (1st Wednesday) -- ₹9.75 crore
Day 5 (1st Thursday) -- ₹6 crore
Day 6 (1st Friday) -- ₹3.5 crore
Day 7 (1st Saturday) -- ₹3.75 crore
The total biz of the movie is ₹97.50 crore. It is expected to cross ₹100 crore on Sunday. The time taken for the film to pass this benchmark has been too long. Salman has been known for his Eid releases, which end up doing blockbuster business at the box office. However, same has not been the case with his last two movies -- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now Sikandar.
Published April 5th 2025, 23:19 IST