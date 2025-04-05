Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Film Has Still Not Earned ₹100 Crore, Know Its Week 1 Biz

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's film is performing poorly at the box office as it wound up its first week run under ₹100 crore. Sikandar has turned out to be one of the biggest box office failures of Salman's career.

Sikandar collection has been declining ever since it was released on March 30. The Eid holiday proved to be a respite for the film's biz, although slightly. Quickly, the numbers fell to single digits and Sikandar single day collection has fallen below ₹5 crore mark even during the weekend. The movie has been a complete washout and is all set to become Salman's biggest flop of all time.

A still from Sikandar | Image: X

Sikandar is reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore. Salman is said to have taken home ₹120 crore for playing the titular role. However, the heavy investment has not been fruitful as the movie has emerged as a complete flop show at the ticket window. The first week's collection of Sikandar is as follows:

Day 1 (1st Sunday) -- ₹26 crore

Day 2 (1st Monday) -- ₹29 crore

Day 3 (1st Tuesday) -- ₹19.5 crore

Day 4 (1st Wednesday) -- ₹9.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Thursday) -- ₹6 crore

Day 6 (1st Friday) -- ₹3.5 crore

Day 7 (1st Saturday) -- ₹3.75 crore