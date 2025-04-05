Shivaji Satam In CID To Disha Vakani In TMKOC: TV Shows That Never Remained The Same After OG Cast Exit

Shivaji Satam is reportedly being replaced in the iconic TV show CID. The news of ACP Pradyuman leaving it after 26 years has disappointed and disheartened many. Others expressed their displeasure over how a younger cast will be seen instead. TV audiences associate with the character, so much so that some actors begin to be known by the roles that they essay. Satam became synonymous with ACP Pradyuman, and his exit will be unacceptable to the OG fans of the show.

Here are some TV shows that never remained the same after the main cast was changed or a major character was replaced.

Shivaji Satam is reportedly being replaced in CID | IMage: X

Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She exited the show in 2017 after a maternity leave and has still not returned. After years of waiting, the makers are now planning to replace her with a new face. Dayaben's exit from TMKOC was a big jolt to the makers and the fans.

Disha Vakani quit TMKOC during her first pregnancy | Image: IMDb

Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Shilpa Shinde played the role of Angoori in the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Due to rumoured differences with the makers, she left it and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. Fans continue to miss the 'OG' Angoori Bhabi even now. Safe to say the show never remained the same after Shinde's exit.

Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre | Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with KBC. However, the Bollywood megastar left the show in 2006 due to health reasons. While the makers promised his return in the following, third season, but Shah Rukh Khan replaced him as the host. The 2007 season of KBC was hosted by SRK but was not liked by fans. He lacked the gravitas that Big B brought to the show and did not return in the next season and afterward.

Amitabh Bachchan did not host KBC in its third season but returned afterwards | Image: IMDb

Bhavya Gandhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After 'Tapu' Bhavya Gandhi exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show was never the same. Fans still miss him as the OG Tapu aka Tipendra Gada. His replacements Raj Anadkat and Nitish Bhulani failed to impress fans.

Bhavya Gandhi (center) played Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Image: IMDb

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain cast Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor were replaced in the reboot version by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar played Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain | Image: X