Sikandar Debacle: Is Salman Khan Shifting Blame On AR Murugadoss? Actor Meets Irate Fans, Here's What Happened Next

Salman Khan has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism since Sikandar released on March 30. Known for delivering blockbusters on Eid, Salman disappointed his fans with this festive release by serving them a "half-baked" action drama in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Over the past few days, hashtags like 'Salman Khan Do Better Films' and 'Salman Listen To Your Fans' have also been trending on X.

Sikandar released on Eid this year | Image: X

It has now come to light that these hashtags are concerted efforts from his fans to get his attention. It has been revealed that the actor met with his fans recently, where he explained to them the reason behind Sikandar failure, listened to their complaints and heard their advice on how to deliver better for the sake of the public. According to Bollywood Hungama, other issues like poor promotions for Sikandar and film's piracy before its release have also been discussed.

When the flaws of the movie were pointed out to Salman Khan by his fans, he took cognizance of their feedback. An insider in the know told the publication that he, too, has his doubts about the AR Murugadoss directorial. The 59-year-old actor assured his fans that going forward, he would pick films that would make them happy. He was told by his fans that he should work with filmmakers like Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan, who have delivered hit films with him like Bajrangi Bhaijaam, Bharat and the Tiger franchise.