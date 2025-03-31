Sikandar: Memefest Begins As Netizens Find Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Organic Disaster'

Salman Khan's highly anticipated drama, Sikandar has taken over social media platforms and for all the wrong reasons. The action thriller, which is helmed by A. R. Murugados, is being criticised for its weak plot and unrealistic stunts. This has given way to netizens to create memes making fun of the movie.

Memefest on Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is a testament to how bad the film is

While a section of the internet is comparing Salman Khan to SRK, others have created memes criticising the movie. A user shared a clip of Salman crying from the movie Tubelight and captioned it as "Salodians after #SikandarReview. ORGANIC DISASTER SIKANDAR."

Another shared a clip from Sikandar with the dialogue "Ab Tu Gaya" and wrote, "Big Blockbuster in Diarrhea genre. Its a C-Grade 80s story rejected by B-grade south actors. AR Murugadoss is outdated & should only do Doordarshan serials. Everyone looks & acts constipated in this shit show. Bhai take rest or long break please."

A user shared a clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showing Jethalal coming out of the theatre and criticising a movie. A user shared it with the caption, "Honest reaction for #Sikandar."

Another wrote, "Sikandar" is a total disaster! The outdated story fails to engage, and Salman Khan's acting is painfully lackluster. To top it off, the background music is the worst I've ever heard. Save your time and skip this one!" The text on the image reads, "Either get your fate decided by the people's scream."

Sikandar fails to beat 2025's top film, Chhaava