Sikandar: Memefest Begins As Netizens Find Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Organic Disaster'

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:46 IST
Salman Khan's highly anticipated drama, Sikandar has taken over social media platforms and for all the wrong reasons. The action thriller, which is helmed by A. R. Murugados, is being criticised for its weak plot and unrealistic stunts. This has given way to netizens to create memes making fun of the movie.
While a section of the internet is comparing Salman Khan to SRK, others have created memes criticising the movie. A user shared a clip of Salman crying from the movie Tubelight and captioned it as "Salodians after #SikandarReview. ORGANIC DISASTER SIKANDAR."
Another shared a clip from Sikandar with the dialogue "Ab Tu Gaya" and wrote, "Big Blockbuster in Diarrhea genre. Its a C-Grade 80s story rejected by B-grade south actors. AR Murugadoss is outdated & should only do Doordarshan serials. Everyone looks & acts constipated in this shit show. Bhai take rest or long break please."
Also Read: Did Salman Khan 'Forcefully' Pull Rashmika Mandanna Out Of The Car In A Viral Video? Netizens Call Out Actor's Behaviour
A user shared a clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showing Jethalal coming out of the theatre and criticising a movie. A user shared it with the caption, "Honest reaction for #Sikandar."
Another wrote, "Sikandar" is a total disaster! The outdated story fails to engage, and Salman Khan's acting is painfully lackluster. To top it off, the background music is the worst I've ever heard. Save your time and skip this one!" The text on the image reads, "Either get your fate decided by the people's scream."
The movie had a low collection on the opening day at the box office despite being one of the highly anticipated dramas of the year. The movie fell short by ₹5 crore to beat the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in India. The action drama opened at ₹26 crore in India with an overall 21.60 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatre. The maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai (46.75 per cent). The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 31st 2025, 11:46 IST