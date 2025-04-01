Did Allu Arjun Turn To Numerology After Pushpa 2 Controversy? Actor Likely To Change His Name

Allu Arjun has been out of the limelight since his last blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actioner was released on December 5, 2024, and a controversy stemmed after a stampede-like situation claimed injuries and death at the theatre during the film's premiere. This led to a police notice and an FIR against Mallu, his security team, and the theatre management. The court later granted him certain relaxations. Now recent reports suggest that Allu Arjun might be considering a numerological change of his name soon.

Allu Arjun To Change His Name?

According to recent reports from Koimoi and Cine Josh, Allu Arjun might be considering changing his name. Cine Josh states that he may add two U’s and two N’s based on numerological advice. This change is believed to be a step towards boosting his success and strengthening his already flourishing career.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X

However, these claims remain unverified, as Allu Arjun has not made any official announcement.

What is the Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 stampede case?

A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. The incident occurred when fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor during the unplanned premiere of Pushpa 2.

Following the tragedy, the city police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This action was based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family, sparking widespread outrage even after the actor apologised.

Named as Accused No. 11 in the case, Arjun later filed a regular bail petition.

He was arrested on December 13, in connection with the incident and released the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which ended on January 10.