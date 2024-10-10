Published 16:20 IST, October 10th 2024
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty To Attend Ravan Dahan At Ramlila In Delhi
Singham Again's stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty are set to visit the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila in Lal Quila, Delhi to promote the movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor | Image: Varinder chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:20 IST, October 10th 2024