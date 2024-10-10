sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 16:20 IST, October 10th 2024

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty To Attend Ravan Dahan At Ramlila In Delhi

Singham Again's stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty are set to visit the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila in Lal Quila, Delhi to promote the movie.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor | Image: Varinder chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:20 IST, October 10th 2024