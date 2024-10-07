sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 23:53 IST, October 7th 2024

Singham Again: From Sita Haran To Lanka Dahan, Ramayan References That Make It Perfect Diwali Film

The Singham Again trailer was released in the presence of the film's cast and crew on October 7. The cop-universe movie is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Still from Singham Again trailer that referenced Ramayana
Still from Singham Again trailer that referenced Ramayana | Image: YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:36 IST, October 7th 2024