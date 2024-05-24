Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff have been shooting in Jammu and Kashmir with director Rohit Shetty for Singham Again. Now, the director has announced the schedule wrap of the film with a tantalising photo of Bajirao Singham. Earlier, several photos from the sets were leaked online that showed Jackie and Ajay at loggerheads.

Bajirao Singham is coming soon

On Friday, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ajay Devgn in Bajirao Singham avatar leaning on the army van. He is leading a troupe and we can see army tanks and cars in the background. It seems Ajay will be contributing to the Special Operations Group in Jammu & Kashmir Police. "Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group Jammu & Kashmir Police... Singham Again... Coming Soon."

Rohit also shared a photo of Ajay Dvgn donning the cop uniform. He looks fearless while standing against the snow-covered mountains. The text on the photo read, "Schedule wrap! Thank you, Kashmir".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty meet with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans

On May 21, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty met the Sashastra Seema Bal officers in Jammu and Kashmir. For the unversed, Sashastra Seema Bal is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The force took to their official X handle to share a series of photos and videos of the officers with the actor and director.

The post read, “Renowned film star @ajaydevgn and director @iamrohitshetty spent time with #SSB Jawans at @13BnSSB_INDIA, Dignibal (J&K), during their movie shoot.” In the photo, Ajay Devgn could be seen dressed as his character Bajirao Singham. The actor donned a police uniform. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty could be seen in a beige shirt teamed with black pants.

What else do we know about Singham Again?

Apart from Ajay and Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar will star in the movie. Arjun will be seen as an antagonist, but the maker is yet to reveal more details about his character. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The movie was initially scheduled to release on August 15, but now it has been reported that it will hit the theatres around Diwali.