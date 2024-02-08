English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Singham Again Shoot Continues At Brisk Pace Ahead of Pushpa 2 Clash, Rohit Shetty Shares Update

Rohit Shetty shared a video in which he can be seen on the sets of Singham Again, busy shooting a high-octane stunt scene. The film stars Ajay Devgn.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Singham Again
Singham Again | Image:itsrohitshetty/Instagram
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are busy shooting for their upcoming film Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, in Hyderabad. On the occasion of Sankranti, the director treated the fans to a BTS video from the sets, raising hopes by offering a glimpse of a high-octane stunt.

How Rohit Shetty is celebrating Makar Sankranti?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a video in which he can be seen on the sets of Singham Again, busy shooting a high-octane stunt scene. In the video, he can be seen driving a car with a stunt director on it, while at a far we can see a car stunt, a car flying and catching a fire.

Sharing the video, he wrote a hilarious caption asking his fans to fly kites during the harvest festival while he flies the thing he loves most cars. "Happy Makar Sankranti… Aap log patang udaayiye aur mein… I love my job… Action… Night shoots… Hyderabad #SinghamAgain."

The director has shared the BTS video amid the clash rumours around Singham Again and Pushpa 2. It has been reported that the makers are planning to release Ajay Devgn starrer on August 15, while the makers of Pushpa: The Rule had already locked the aforementioned date for Allu Arjun's film. However, Shetty has yet to announce and react to the speculations regarding the Independence Day clash at the box office.

(A poster of Singham Again | Image: AjayDevgn/Instagram)

Meet the cast of Singham Again

Singham Again is the third installment in the Singham franchise and the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe. In the film, Ajay and Kareena will be reprising their roles as DCP Bajirao Singham and Avni Kamat. respectively. They have been joined by new cast Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty (reportedly sister of Singham) and Tiger Shroff as Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will also be seen joining the team in cameo appearances.

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

