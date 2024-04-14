Advertisement

Singham Again was supposed to clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule at the box office on Independence Day. However, as per new reports, the Rohit Shetty directorial is now seeing a delay in release. The film has been, reportedly, pushed to Diwali 2024. If reports are true, the multi-starrer action flick will now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

Singham Again saw a delay in release because of changes in VFX and background score

A source close to the development of the film told Bollywood Hungama that the Ajay Devgn-led movie is sighting a release in December. As per the insider the VFX and background score of the movie are being reworked which has caused the delay. They also empathised that the film’s team is trying to work hard to meet the August 15 weekend deadline.

Ajay Devgn on the official poster of Singham Again | Image: IMDb

The source told the publication, “Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting day and night for Singham Again with the will to bring it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date.” They further added that the team does not want to ‘compromise’ on the scale and vision of the movie in a hurry to release the film as scheduled.

When will Singham Again release now?

The source also told the publication that the actor-director duo conveyed the idea of the film’s delay to the producer and they received it well. The production house has proposed the film to release on Diwali. The source said, “Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind.” The insider stated that Diwali has been ‘proven lucky’ for Rohit and Ajay.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Start Filming Singham Again | Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

For the uninitiated, previously, the actor-director’s movies - Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Golmaal Returns and All The Best have hit the big screens on Diwali and have been commercially successful. If the reports of the movie’s postponement are true, Singham Again will avert a clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, scheduled to release on August 15. However, the Ajay Devgn starrer will then hit the big screens along with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.