Sita Ramam Star Mrunal Thakur Says She Had To Earn Pooja Meri Jaan: Waited For The Director...

Mrunal Thakur, who has been basking in the success of Hi Nanna, is all set for her next project. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her next film titled Pooja Meri Jaan which is directed by Navjot Gulati. Talking about the film, the actress said that she signed the film on the last day of Sita Ramam's shoot.

Mrunal Thakur spills beans on her next film Pooja Meri Jaan

Mrunal Thakur spilled beans on her next film Pooja Meri Jaan and shared that she had to toiled hard for the project. Sharing details, she said, "Pooja Meri Jaan is ready and we shall, we must release it soon. That's again a film that I am extremely proud of. I earned that film. I literally had to earn that. Like screen-test, readings, audition: It was the last day of Sita Ramam. I finished the movie and came back to Bombay. My flight was delayed. I was sitting in the office and waiting for the director to arrive so I could do the reading."

Mrunal Thakur praises the director of Pooja Meri Jaan

During the same interview, Mrunal Thakur praised the director of Pooja Meri Jaan Navjot Gulati. She said, "He has done a fantastic job. I am just keeping my mouth shut because I was my work and Navjot's work to speak because it's been so many years of tapasya (manifesting) and now finally it's ready. You feel so ready when it is close to the due date; that kind of a feeling."

The release date of Pooja Meri Jaan will be announced soon. The film also stars Huma Qureshi. The first look, which was released last year, appeared gritty and piqued fans' interest in the film. Mrunal will also appear in the Telugu film Family Star, which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda.