'Sita' Fails Junaid Khan, Ek Din Performs Worse Than Loveyapa At Box Office

Ek Din Box Office Collection: Junaid Khan's latest release Ek Din is faring poorly at the box office. The son of Aamir Khan made his theatrical debut with Loveyapa last year. The movie was a remake of the hit Tamil film Love Today. While the original was a big hit, the Hindi remake failed to do well commercially. Junaid's latest Ek Din is performing worse than Loveyapa. Interestingly, this movie marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi.

Junaid Khan's Loveyapa (L) and Ek Din have both failed at the box office | Image: X

Sai is set to feature in the two-part Ramayana series, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Part 1 teaser has released to mixed response, and the movie will arrive on the big screens on Diwali, later this year. Sai's casting as Sita has invited scrutiny, with many being unsure of her being able to pull off a role of such stature. Concerns rose further when she recently claimed to not know Hindi as well at an event of Ek Din. With her first Hindi film turning out to be a big disaster, eyes are now on Ramayana.

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Ek Din Vs Loveyapa box office collection