RB Choudary's Production Legacy And The Dream Of A 100th Film That To-Be Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Couldn't Fulfil

Stalwart film producer RB Choudary, head of Super Good Films, who predominantly backed Tamil and Telugu films, passed away in a car accident near Udaipur today. The details of the car crash and who others afre affected by it are not yet known. Choudary is the father of popular Tamil actor Jiiva. He hailed from a Rajasthani family and started his career in Mollywood before expanding into Tamil and Telugu film industries. The sudden demise of Choudary has left the film industry in grief. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati and others stars who worked in Choudary's production remembered his legacy and impact on the film business as they condoled his demise.

Some of Choudary's most prominent collaborations were with Thalapathy Vijay. Super Good Films backed Vijay's Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Thulladha Manamum Thulum, Shahjahan, Thirupachi and Jilla. The Tamil star's Nanban, remake of 3 Idiots, also featured Choudary's youngest son Jiiva in a pivotal role.

Vijay worked in several movies backed by RB Choudary's banner Super Good Films | Image: X

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In 2018, Jiiva hinted that his father RB Choudary's banner Super Good Films would make its 100th production with Vijay in the lead role, given their long-standing collaborations. Time passed, but the commitment stayed. In 2022, Jiiva reaffirmed that Vijay would act in his father's 100th production. In fact, around the same time, reports hinted that Choudary even met Vijay for the landmark project at his company.

Choudary's production house has made over 95 movies | Image: X

With Choudary's sudden passing and Vijay entering politics and leaving his acting career behind, the dream of their collaboration now remains unfulfilled. Tamil and Telugu cinema icons are expected to show up at Choudary's funeral in Chennai.

