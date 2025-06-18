Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Poor Collections Like Laal Singh Chaddha In Sight As Aamir Khan Starrer Sells Just 7900 Tickets

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is all set to release on June 20. The advance booking of Sitaare Zameen Par have now opened and the early trends are indicating a slow start for the film at the box office on the opening day. Aamir and team have been toying around with various release strategies and it remains to be seen if it actually lands or misses the mark.

In a move seemingly against streaming services in India, Aamir has confirmed that SZP will not release on OTT and is meant for "theatres only". Another report suggested that the team was planning for a limited release and the screens would only increase after the initial reception to the film was good. According to fresh reports, the limited release plan has been scrapped for now and Sitaare Zameen Par will capture over 3200 screens in India, a move backed by distributors and exhibitors. However, the movie's biz will rely on spot bookings as pre-sales two days before its release have been very low.

Aamir Khan plays a basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: X

How much will Sitaare Zameen Par collect on day 1?

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Sitaare Zameen Par is poised to mint ₹8.50-₹10.50 crore on day 1 in India. These numbers are not even in top 5 opening day collection for a Bollywood title in 2025. The movie will rely heavily on word of mouth to see growth in its biz over the first weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20 | Image: X

As per Sacnilk, the advance booking of the movie are very slow. It has sold less than 8000 tickets in Hindi and 157 in Tamil, both for the 2D version of the movie. In Hindi, the biz so far stands at a little over ₹17.4 lakh and approximately ₹10,000 in Tamil. A big jump is needed in the coming two days for the advance booking numbers to hit a respectable mark.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of Spanish film Campeones | Image: YouTube Screengrab