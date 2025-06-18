Mannara Chopra Fights Back Tears At Father Raman Rai Handa's Funeral, Heartbreaking Moments Of Family Surface

Mannara Chopra and her family are reeling from a personal tragedy following the tragic passing of Raman Rai Handa. An advocate by profession, he breathed his last at the age of 72 in Mumbai. While the cause of his death remains unknown, reports claim that he was battling illness for some time. A day after his passing, his last rites and funeral procession were carried out by his family members on June 18. Videos from the same are now viral online.

Mannara Chopra turns pallbearer at father's funeral

In videos shared by the paparazzi members, Mannara Chopra and her sister Mitali could be seen visibly distraught as they carried the mortal remains of their father for the last rites. While Mitali broke down during the funeral procession, Mannara fought back her tears. The duo were surrounded by family members in such an emotionally turbulent time.



Mannara and her sister were out of town at the time of their father's passing. The sisters were spotted arriving in Mumbai on the morning of June 17. In the videos from the airport, they duo looked upset and worried as they made a hasty exit towards their car.

Mannara Chopra and family share official statement on the passing of Raman Rai Handa

On June 16, Mannara Chopra took to her Instagram account to share the official statement on the demise of her father. The statement read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform you of the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and their two daughters.

Official statement shared by the family | Image: Instagram

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram