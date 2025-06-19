Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Day 1: Pre-Sales For Aamir Khan Starrer Jumps 7X In Last 24 Hours, Beats Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 And Shahid Kapoor's Deva

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Day 1: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is all set to hit the big screens on June 20. The buzz surrounding the movie is decent but the pre-sales are underwhelming, with just one day to go for its release. In the post-pandemic era, Aamir saw the release of his ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump (1994). However, despite huge expectations, it turned out to be a box office dud. Now, all eyes are on Sitaare Zameen Par, which too is a remake, of the Spanish film Campeones (2018).

The advance booking of SZP opened well before its release but the ticket sale so far has been low. While the team has been meddling with various release strategies, like no OTT release and no shows before 9 am, it remains to be seen how the reception of the film is among the viewers.

Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20 | Image: X

How much has Sitaare Zameen Par collected in advance booking?

So far, Sitaare Zameen Par has sold 47,604 tickets in Hindi, 1,064 in Tamil and 8,706 in Telugu. With over 57,374 tickets sold for the film in all versions, the movie has collected ₹1.55 crore so far. While the advances are still slow, the ticket sale has picked up well in the last 24 hours. From 8,000 tickets in Hindi by this time yesterday (June 18), the numbers have jumped to 47,604 tickets. This is an increase of 83.19% for the Hindi version alone.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the Hindi remake of Campeones | Image: X

Meanwhile, the advance sales for SZP's Telugu version has also opened up and is showing a decent upward trend. Despite the jump in ticket sales, Sitaare Zameen Par is lagging behind major Hindi releases this year - Chhaava, Sikandar, Housefull 5, Sky Force, Raid 2, Jaat and Sanam Teri Kasam (re-released title).