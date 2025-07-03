Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: Here's How Much Aamir Khan Starrer Collected In 2 Weeks

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama will wind up its two-week run in cinema halls on July 3. The movie released on June 20 and earned positive reviews. The movie did good in banking on the positive word of mouth and has collected over ₹130 crore in India so far. With Hollywood biggie Jurassic World: Rebirth set to arrive on July 4 and Brad Pitt starrer F1 and Kajol's Maa already doing well at the ticket window, it remains to be seen how Sitaare Zameen Par fares in its third weekend and beyond.

How much has Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par collected in 2 weeks?

Sitaare Zameen Par has witnessed a significant decline in its biz in its second week. Till Wednesday, the collection has been close to ₹10 crore, while Thursday remains before week 2 winds up. The Aamir Khan starrer has collected ₹133.22 crore by 2 pm on July 3, with biz expected to wind up at ₹135 crore or a little more in 14 days.

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X

Maa and F1, which released on June 27, have also performed well in their 1st week, with each minting over ₹25 crore in India. While average at best, these collections have put a dent on SZP biz.

A special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par hosted in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis attended a special screening of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par on Wednesday (July 2) in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan with the team of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla