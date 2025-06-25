Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan Starrer Witnesses Decline, Sets Eyes On ₹90 Crore 1st Week Biz

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office after releasing on June 20. The movie minted around ₹60 crore in its first weekend, giving the film a solid start and the momentum has continued in its first week too.

Sitaare Zameen Par witnesses decline on Wednesday

Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹8.5 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday, indicating steady collections. However, the biz declined slightly to ₹6 crore on Wednesday. The collection in six days has been ₹81 crore. According to the trade buzz, the first week collection of the film will be a little short of ₹90 crore, better than Raid 2 and Housefull 5.

Sitaare Zameen Par was screened for President Of India Droupadi Murmu | Image: X

Aamir's film was also screened for the President Of India Droupadi Murmu. The special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par was attended by the cast of the film, including Genelia Deshmukh and the 10 newcomers, director RS Prasanna and Aamir's girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Aamir plays a basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par, features challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

Aamir Khan plays Gulshan Arora in Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: X