Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan Starrer Witnesses Decline, Sets Eyes On ₹90 Crore 1st Week Biz

Updated 25 June 2025 at 22:14 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office after releasing on June 20. The movie minted around ₹60 crore in its first weekend, giving the film a solid start and the momentum has continued in its first week too.
Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹8.5 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday, indicating steady collections. However, the biz declined slightly to ₹6 crore on Wednesday. The collection in six days has been ₹81 crore. According to the trade buzz, the first week collection of the film will be a little short of ₹90 crore, better than Raid 2 and Housefull 5.
Aamir's film was also screened for the President Of India Droupadi Murmu. The special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par was attended by the cast of the film, including Genelia Deshmukh and the 10 newcomers, director RS Prasanna and Aamir's girlfriend Gauri Spratt.
Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par, features challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.
10 new faces have been introduced in the movie, while Aamir plays the role of basketball coach Gulshan Arora and Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife Sunita. Aamir shared that Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan were first selected for the movie's Hindi and Tamil version, which were supposed to shot simultaneously. But, eventually, Aamir did the leading role.
Published 25 June 2025 at 22:14 IST