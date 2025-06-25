Thug Life OTT Release: Why Makers Lost An Additional ₹25 Lakh After Box Office Debacle Of Kamal Haasan Starrer

Thug Life OTT Release: Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam reunited 37 years after Nayakan for the much anticipated Thug Life. However, after its release on June 5, it became a box office disaster. Early reviews pegged the movie as "poor", with many even comparing it to the actor's last movie, Shankar's Indian 2, which became a meme material. Now, Thug Life is all set to drop on OTT, much before its mandatory 8-week window post theatrical debut. The early OTT release of the movie has cost the makers an additional ₹25 lakh.

Extra loss to Thug Life makers for breaking OTT deal

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Thug Life makers will be fined ₹25 lakh for breaching the industry-standard 8-week theatrical window before its OTT release. The film is set to premiere on Netflix just four weeks after its theatrical debut in early June.

Thug Life released on June 5 | Image: X

“There’s a norm in North India to strictly follow an 8-week window. As Thug Life has breached this guideline, the National Multiplex Chains have imposed a fine on the producers. The producers and distributors will forgo their theatrical share from the Hindi version, which amounts to ₹25 lakh,” the report stated.

How much did Thug Life earn at box office?

Thug Life collected ₹97 crore at the worldwide box office and ₹48.14 crore in India. It suffered heavy losses due to its poor run at the ticket window.

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam | Image: X