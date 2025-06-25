Thug Life OTT Release: Why Makers Lost An Additional ₹25 Lakh After Box Office Debacle Of Kamal Haasan Starrer

Updated 25 June 2025 at 21:46 IST
Thug Life OTT Release: Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam reunited 37 years after Nayakan for the much anticipated Thug Life. However, after its release on June 5, it became a box office disaster. Early reviews pegged the movie as "poor", with many even comparing it to the actor's last movie, Shankar's Indian 2, which became a meme material. Now, Thug Life is all set to drop on OTT, much before its mandatory 8-week window post theatrical debut. The early OTT release of the movie has cost the makers an additional ₹25 lakh.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Thug Life makers will be fined ₹25 lakh for breaching the industry-standard 8-week theatrical window before its OTT release. The film is set to premiere on Netflix just four weeks after its theatrical debut in early June.
“There’s a norm in North India to strictly follow an 8-week window. As Thug Life has breached this guideline, the National Multiplex Chains have imposed a fine on the producers. The producers and distributors will forgo their theatrical share from the Hindi version, which amounts to ₹25 lakh,” the report stated.
Thug Life collected ₹97 crore at the worldwide box office and ₹48.14 crore in India. It suffered heavy losses due to its poor run at the ticket window.
According to reports, Thug Life's digital rights were originally valued at ₹130 crore, but Netflix renegotiated the deal due to the film's poor performance. The final deal was reportedly settled at ₹110 crore, along with an agreement for the reduced OTT window, which the makers have complied with.
