Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Aamir Khan Starrer Jumps Over 50% On 2nd Saturday, To Surpass Mohanlal's Thudarum Today

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is doing well at the box office in its second weekend. With the release of the new movie, Kajol starrer horror thriller Maa, the business and screens may have been divided but compared to 2nd Friday, the jump in biz for SZP on Saturday was over the 50% mark. The movie also managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the India box office on June 28.

Sitaare Zameen Par sees healthy growth in its biz on Saturday

Aamir's latest has been getting positive reviews and the movie has been able to hold well in its second weekend. However, the biz has definitely been impacted due to the release of new titles -- Maa and F1, both of which are doing well since their release on June 27. Despite competition, SZP earned ₹12.25 crore on Saturday (June 28), taking its India biz to over ₹108 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X

The movie minted ₹6.65 crore on Friday (June 27) so an over 50% increase in collection is a good sign and indicates that the biz will jump further on Sunday, ending the weekend on a good note. SZP will also surpass the figures of Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Mohanlal's Thudarum today, June 29.

Aamir continues to host screenings of Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir, meanwhile, has continued to host screenings of his movie. The latest one was held in New Delhi, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in attendance.

Aamir plays Gulshan Arora in Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: YouTube screengrab