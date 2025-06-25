Alpha, War 2, Thama, Param Sundari, Jolly LLB 3: Bollywood Blockbuster Weekends To Return In Second Half Of 2025? Check Out 11 Most Anticipated Films

Cinegoers will be spoilt for choice as the most anticipated Bollywood movies are all set to hit the big screens in the second half of the year. The first six months of 2025 have been lukewarm for the Hindi film industry, with only 5 movies grossing over ₹100 crore. However, hits are more likely to come by in the remaining half of the year, with the choicest of movies slated to release. The biggest names in the industry, including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Triptii Dimri, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, have a lineup of releases from July to December. The releases will not only add to the festive cheer for the audience but are also most likely to redeem the industry from the consequent jolts at the box office. So, mark your calendars for the biggest Hindi films coming soon to cinemas near you.

Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro…In Dino

A sequel to the 2007 film, Life In A Metro, Anurag Basu is finally releasing his directorial Metro…In Dino. The musical drama will narrate the tale of modern romances and complicated relationships. The film features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. The film will hit the big screens on July 4 after multiple delays.



Ajay Devgn return with Son Of Sardaar sequel 13 years later



Another anticipated sequel scheduled to hit the big screens soon is Son Of Sardaar 2. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the actor confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on July 25. While the teaser and trailer of the movie are yet to be released, fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

Romance comedy returns to the big screen with Param Sundari

For quite some time now, action seemed to have dominated the big screens as well as the ticketing counters. However, the second half of 2025 paints a different story. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari will hit the big screens on July 25. Centred around a cross-cultural romance, the teaser of the film received mixed reviews on social media.



Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2



Triptii Dimri and Siddharth Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 has finally received CBFC clearance. The film will hit the big screens on August 1 after significant delays. Another love story, the film's plot revolves around an inter-caste love story. The film is a sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut movie.

YRF's pan-India release War 2



Arguably, the most anticipated film of the year is War 2. Featuring Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the movie is a part of the YRF spyverse and will hit the big screens on August 14. The first look of the actioner was widely praised by social users. Touted as one of the most expensive movies by the production house, the box office expectations from War 2 are very high.

Bawaal duo Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan return with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Slated to release in April 2025, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan headliner Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari moved to September 12. Another romance comedy, the film will mark the return of the actors who have previously shared screen in Bawaal. This will also mark Janhvi's second release of the year.



Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3



Akshay Kumar's fourth release of the year, Jolly LLB 3, is also scheduled to release on September 19. Also featuring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor, the much-loved comedy drama is directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer musical romance movie, tentatively called Aashiqui 3, is also scheduled to release this year. While the makers have kept all details of the film under wraps, several videos from the film set have made their way on social media. In an Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan announced the release date of the film.

Maddock's Thama

A part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe, Thama, is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie has booked the year's biggest holiday, Diwali, for release.

Kriti Sanon-Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein

The Raanjhaana actor-director duo Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have teamed up once again for Tere Ishk Mein. Featuring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the first look of the film was met with an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. The movie is scheduled to release on November 28.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha