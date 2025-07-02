The Odyssey Teaser Leaks Online, Introduces Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal In Christopher Nolan's Epic

Updated 2 July 2025 at 07:50 IST
The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is all set to hit the big screens on July 17, 2026. The screen adaptation of epic Greek poem by Homer features the who's who of Hollywood and is the director's follow up to his multiple Oscar winning movie Oppenheimer (2023). Attached to Jurassic World: Rebirth in select theatres is the first teaser of the movie, which has now been leaked online.
Homer's Odyssey follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey. According to Deadline, the epic poem explores "themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning, and the struggle against divine will". A poster of the film was unveiled recently, with the tagline “defy the gods”.
The 70-second teaser begins in typical Nolan style, with sweeping shots of the ocean as a voiceover (by Robert Pattinson) regarding the whereabouts of Odysseus plays in the background. Telemachus (Tom Holland), Odysseus' son, is introduced on the screen. He is seen asking Jon Bernthal’s mystery character about his father. Bernthal’s character screams about rumours regarding the missing father as images of Odysseus gearing up for battle, in the sea and on his journey flash by. Matt Damon plays Odysseus in Nolan's epic. He is introduced in the teaser, although in silhouettes. The teaser ends with a man drifting in the ocean on a piece of wood, believed to be Odysseus.
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron and more. The film has been shot in Greece, Morocco and Italy. The Odyssey has a budget of $250 million, which will make it the most expensive film of Nolan’s career. It will be shot entirely using Imax cameras, making it the first film with a major scope to do so.
