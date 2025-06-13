Sitaare Zameen Par: Limited Release Plan Out The Window For Aamir Khan Starrer, Film To Bombard 3500 Screens In India

Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan is going all out with his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. In a move seemingly against OTT players, the Bollywood star has announced a "theatre only" release for the comedy drama, said to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007). It is said that Sitaare Zameen Par was initially made in association with Sony Pictures, but when Aamir felt a conflict brewing between him and the studio over the "exclusive for big screens" idea for the film's release, he paid them approximately ₹30 crore for the complete control of the rights.

It was also reported that SZP would release in a limited number of screens initially, which would go up if the demand rose. This would also help the makers target regions where the film was performing well and cash in when the demand rose. Now, on the behest of distributors and exhibitors, Aamir and his team have reportedly dropped the "limited release" plan for the movie and will instead go all out with a wide release in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20 | Image: X

A source informed Pinkvilla about the matter that Sitaare Zameen Par will release in 3000-3500 screens. Exhibitors are also supporting Aamir and his team for their "no OTT" stance for SZP. "They collectively arrived at the thought of going all out, rather than picking up on just high-performing properties. The exhibitors too have assured complete support,” the source shared.