Coolie: Here's How Aamir Khan Broke His Cardinal Rule For Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie

The upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian movies, all set for Independence Day release this year. Not only is the Tamil star's maiden collaboration with the LCU fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj has got the viewers excited, but the roles of Nagarjuna and Upendra Rao are also being discussed by the fans. Adding to the buzz is Aamir Khan's cameo in Coolie.

Before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, Aamir confirmed his role in the upcoming Tamil action film opposite Rajinikanth. He also shared that when he was offered the part, he didn't ask what the role or the story was and said yes only due immense respect he has for Rajinikanth. "I enjoyed doing it. I am a big fan of Rajini sir... huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it,” Aamir shared, adding that he landed on set directly after confirming his involvement in the movie.

Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo role in Coolie | Image: X

Aamir is known as 'Mr Perfectionist' due to his meticulous involvement in the projects he is a part of. He likes to hear multiple narrations, collaborates with the director during the pre-production stage and shoot and gets involved even in edits and test screenings later on. For him to break his cardinal rule of hearing the script before finnalising it, especially for a movie which is not from his banner, is indeed interesting.