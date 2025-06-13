Not Bollywood, Kuberaa Star Nagarjuna Is 'Quite Sure' About A 'Crisis' In This Film Industry: Releases Fail To Perform Well...

Telugu star Nagarjuna hinted at bad times for Tollywood in his recent interview. He is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kuberaa, opposite Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. While high expectations are riding on this multi-starrer, Nagarjuna shared that the film industry of his state may be looking at tough times ahead. Interestingly, after a series of flops, Nagarjuna's two new releases are Tamil movies - Kuberaa and Coolie.

Nagarguna plays a pivotal role in Kuberaa | Image: X

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Nagarjuna was asked to comment on the narrative that the Hindi industry has lost its way and that Southern films are the ones currently working. He last featured in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra (2022). To the question about Bollywood's current slump, the Tollywood actor replied, “These narratives always keep changing. It is like an actor or director going through a rough patch. Something cumulative has happened there. Films of different stars and directors cumulatively didn’t work, and then they started saying that the whole industry is failing.”

Nagarjuna further shared, “In my experience, the Telugu film industry has gone through a slump three times, and I strongly feel a fourth one is on the way. I’m quite sure about it. This usually happens when there are no major releases for a while, and the films that do release fail to perform well. I firmly believe another such crisis is imminent. I have a strong hunch.”

Tollywood releases this year have not performed well at the box office | Image: IMDb