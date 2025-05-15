Sitaare Zameen Par Makers Scared Of Comparisons With Champions? Hollywood Film Removed From JioHotstar Days After Videos Expose Aamir Khan Starrer Is A Frame-By-Frame Copy

Aamir Khan released the trailer of Sitaar Zameen Par a couple of days back. The makers have not officially spoken about how it is a remake of the Hollywood film Champions, but netizens were quick to point out the similarities as videos started going viral showing how Aamir's Bollywood remake is a frame-by-frame copy of the Woody Harrelson starrer.

Now, Champions, which was streaming on OTT in India on JioHotstar, has been taken down. The film was available to watch on the streamer till May 14, but as chatter erupted around it, raising curiosity of the viewers to watch the Hollywood film before seeing Aamir's remake, it was removed from all streaming sites in India.

After knowing that Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake, side-by-side videos of the two movies circulated online. Netizens shared clips from the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer and similar scenes from Champions, leading to trolling against Aamir and the makers of the Bollywood film. Many also shared how it would be a waste to watch the Hindi film if the original movie was accessible online.

Campeones has inspired both Champions and Sitaare Zameen Par

Champions is an English remake of the Spanish film Campeones (2018). In the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the film's Hindi remake, Aamir Khan is seen portraying the role of a basketball coach who guides a group of people with intellectual disabilities.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20 | Image: X