Sitaare Zameen Par Reviews Flood Social Media As Aamir Khan Hosts 'Closed Screenings' - Full Marks Or Thumbs Down For Taare Zameen Par Sequel? Know Here

Updated 2 June 2025 at 22:22 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming social drama with a splash of comedy. Apart from him and Genelia Deshmukh, the much-awaited movie Sitaare Zameen Par will also see Aamir Khan Productions introduce 10 new talents. While chatter continues over it being a remake of hit Hollywood film Champions (2023), which was inspired by the Spanish drama Campeones (2018), Aamir is continuing to host "closed screenings" of his film before its theatrical release on June 20.
The Bollywood star is known to show his movies before release to a select group, consisting of industry insiders, people he trusts and fans to gauge their response at take their feedback. With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has been holding closed screenings and first reviews of the movie have also started to surface online. The good thing is that there is positive initial talk around the movie. A review called it "worthy of a standing ovation". Another one mentioned that its a movie all parents show their kids. The performance of the leading cast, including Aamir, Genelia and Brijendra Kala, has also been lauded.
Aamir has also made it clear that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be available for home viewing and can only be watched in cinema halls. Positive talk around the movie is expected to raise anticipation surrounding it even further.
Earlier, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had lavished praise on Sitaare Zameen Par, while predicting that it would be a blockbuster. "Main aapko bata du ek picture aane wali hai. Jo chahe multiplex ho ya chahe woh single screen ho, uss mein woh picture chalegi. Logon ko pasand aayegi. Woh picture is waqt yeh (Aamir Khan) bana rahe hai," Akhtar said while referring to Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par.
Published 2 June 2025 at 22:22 IST