'Socha OTT Ki Bhasha Mein Baat Karunga Toh...': Yo Yo Honey Singh Reacts To Viral 'Gaadi Mein Lene...' Comment At Delhi Concert

Famous rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh courted controversy after he made an ‘obscene’ comment while appearing as a guest at a concert in Delhi. In a video circulating online, Honey Singh was seen saying, “Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (F***, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s** in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)