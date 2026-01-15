Updated 15 January 2026 at 22:44 IST
'Socha OTT Ki Bhasha Mein Baat Karunga Toh...': Yo Yo Honey Singh Reacts To Viral 'Gaadi Mein Lene...' Comment At Delhi Concert
Yo Yo Honey Singh posted an apology on social media after facing backlash for passing comments at a concert that many perceived to be "vulgar" and "obscene".
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Famous rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh courted controversy after he made an ‘obscene’ comment while appearing as a guest at a concert in Delhi. In a video circulating online, Honey Singh was seen saying, “Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (F***, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s** in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)
The 42 year-old appeared briefly at Nanku and Karun’s Delhi concert and made comments that many perceived to be obscene and vulgar. He has now posted an apology video and mentioned that he would take extra precaution with his language next time while addressing the youth.
Advertisement
Honey Singh said, "Namaskar. Main aap sab se kuch baat karne aaya hoon abhi. Mera ek video bahut viral kiya ja raha hai edit karke jo kaafi logo ko kaafi aapattijanak lag raha hai. Main aapko uski poori kahani batana chahta hoon. Main Nanku and Karun ke show par sirf ek guest tha. Iss show pe jane se kuch din pehle kuch gynecologist aur sexologist ke sath mera lunch tha aur unhone mujhe bataya ki aaj kal ki yuva pidhi sexually transmitted diseases se bahut pidit hai. Yeh unsafe sex kar rahe hai. Maine jab dekha ki Gen Z ki audience hai toh maine socha unhi ki bhasha mein ek message de jaaon ki aap unprotected sex na karein, condom ka use karein."
He continued, "Lekin maine shocha ki main OTT ki bhasha mein, jis tarah ki aaj kal ki filmein aur OTT Gen Z dekh raha hai uss bhasha mein baat karunga toh unko zyada samajh mein aayega lekin woh bhasha bahut logon ko buri lagi. Main un sab se mafi maangta hoon jinko meri bhasha buri lagi. Insaan ek galtiyon ka putla hai aur main koshish karunga ki yeh galti mujhse dobara na ho. Main apni bhasha ka khayal rakhunga. Mujhe yeh dhyaan rahega ki ki yeh baat edit hoke galat tarah se viral ki ja sakti hai. I'm sorry."
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.