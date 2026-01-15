A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Early Reviews: Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Is Nothing Like The Parent Series, Is Impressive Still

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Early Reviews: The release of the new Game Of Thrones spin-off is right around the corner. In India, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will begin streaming on January 19, with new episodes dropping weekly. From its trailer, the new show looks nothing like GoT or its other spinoff House Of The Dragon, both popular for mythical dragons, large scale wars, incest, blood and gore, nudity and other adult themes. However, according to audiences, who had the chance to watch its premiere, are convinced that it's a good thing.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms clicks cause it's not Game Of Thrones-like

Watchers noted that unlike the parent series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms relies on humour and the endearing camaraderie between Ser Duncan The Tall and his his squire Egg, who would later become King Aegon V Targaryen of Westeros. Set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George RR Martin, The Dunk and Egg stories are an ongoing series of novellas written by him that serve as prequels to the main novels.

There is a heavy tonal shift that GoT fans can witness in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. In fact, a viewer noted that it is a "franchise renovation of the boldest kind". It's an underdog tale of Ser Duncan, who rises in the ranks to become a legendary member of the Kingsguard. One review of the show read, "Smaller can be better".

Another watcher stated, "It may not have dragons, but A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has plenty of heart, charm and humor -- and two endearing lead performances that make this a more than worthy watch (sic)."

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is described as “a journey far from the throne” | Image: X

However, many GoT fans noted that they missed dragons in this show. Some praised its "buddy adventure" genre, a clear departure from GoT's dark and gritty tonality and storyline revolving around power and politics.