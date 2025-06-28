Sonakshi Sinha Says 'It’s Understandable' She Got Replaced In Son Of Sardaar 2 By Mrunal Thakur, Calls It 'Completely Fair'

Updated 28 June 2025 at 14:19 IST
Sonakshi Sinha, who starred opposite Ajay Devgn in the 2012 hit Son Of Sardaar addressed her absence from the upcoming sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. Sonakshi starred in the comedy film early on in her career after debuting in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. However, speculation has risen over her replacement in Son Of Sardaar 2, set to release on July 25.
About being dropped from the sequel, Sonakshi shared that such casting decisions are a normal part of the industry and nothing to dwell on. Talking about not being part of the next installment, Sonakshi said that the story is likely to take a different direction, with new characters, and she completely respects that and the filmmakers' decision. “It’s understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that’s completely fair,” she said, as per IANS.
“I think as a professional. We’ve worked in the industry for so many years. We understand all these things. It’s a small thing, not a big deal. It doesn’t affect me at all,” Sonakshi added.
Son of Sardaar, directed by Ashwni Dhir, starred Sonakshi in the lead role alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla. The romantic comedy is a remake of 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna and released in November 2012. Son Of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the upcoming installment comes almost 12 years after the original Son of Sardaar. The sequel is set for a box-office clash with Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.
Published 28 June 2025 at 14:16 IST