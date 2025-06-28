Sonakshi Sinha Says 'It’s Understandable' She Got Replaced In Son Of Sardaar 2 By Mrunal Thakur, Calls It 'Completely Fair'

Sonakshi Sinha, who starred opposite Ajay Devgn in the 2012 hit Son Of Sardaar addressed her absence from the upcoming sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. Sonakshi starred in the comedy film early on in her career after debuting in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. However, speculation has risen over her replacement in Son Of Sardaar 2, set to release on July 25.

About being dropped from the sequel, Sonakshi shared that such casting decisions are a normal part of the industry and nothing to dwell on. Talking about not being part of the next installment, Sonakshi said that the story is likely to take a different direction, with new characters, and she completely respects that and the filmmakers' decision. “It’s understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that’s completely fair,” she said, as per IANS.

“I think as a professional. We’ve worked in the industry for so many years. We understand all these things. It’s a small thing, not a big deal. It doesn’t affect me at all,” Sonakshi added.

Son Of Sardaar 2 features Mrunal Thakur instead of Sonakshi Sinha | Image: Instagram