Aamir Khan Says 'Forget Sitaare Zameen Par Earnings' As Film Struggles At Box Office

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in the National Capital on June 27. The premiere was also attended by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. While the film has received glowing reviews from cinegoers and critics alike, the appreciation has not translated into box office success of the film. Speaking to the media at the screening, the actor advocated to ‘forget' about the earnings of the film.

Aamir Khan feigns nonchalance about Sitaare Zameen Par's declining box office numbers

Aamir Khan addressed the media at the screening of the film in the National Capital. He told the camerapersons, “All of us are delighted. This film, which we have made with so much love, is touching the hearts of people so deeply, and people are liking it so much. What happens is that when we make a film, until it is released, it is ours. Once released, it belongs to the audience, and the audience takes the film where they want to. So whatever movie it is, it belongs to all of you. Thank You So Much (sic).”



Speaking about the screening, the actor also briefly mentioned the box office collection. He said, "Shashi's (Tharoor) eyes are still wet after watching the movie... Forget about the earnings (of the movie), it should make the heart happy." Aamir's comment comes as his production struggles at the box office.



Sitaare Zameen Par is yet to breach the ₹100 crore mark