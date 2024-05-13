Advertisement

Sonali Bendre has just seen through the premiere of the second season of series, The Broken News. The drama features Sonali in the role of Ameena Qureshi, a journalist, as she shares screen space with Jaideep Ahalawat, who essays the role of Dipankar Sanyal. The actress had also starred in 90s cult film Sarfarosh, which just completed 25 years. Sonali had an interesting perspective to share about the film.

'Are we making a documentary or what?'



In an interview with IANS, Sonali Bendre described her experience working on Sarfarosh as unmatched, especially owing to the fact that she had worked with the film's director John Matthew Matthan, previously, on several ad films. However, his style of direction, would often lead Sonali to question the commercial value of their film. She said, "Sarfarosh is a very special film, more so because of the director John Matthew Matthan. I and John had worked extensively in ad films. There were times when we felt like, 'Are we making a documentary or what?'."

Sonali and Aamir's equation in the film, was the commercial aspect, something the actress realised as she shot her scenes with the actor. She elaborated, "But, it was the music and the dynamics between my and Aamir Khan’s characters in the film that cemented our belief that we are making a commercial Bollywood film."

Sonali Bendre on embracing the concept of pan-India ahead of time



Reminiscing about her career during the 90s, Sonali fondly recalled memories of her time shooting down South. She said, "We didn’t say pan-India in the 1990s, we just did different cinema from across states. I have done one film in Marathi cinema, Anahat. It was a fabulous story. I have done a wonderful Tamil film, it was a love story on the Internet, the time when people used to visit cyber cafes."

As a matter of fact, working in Tollywood is what she cherished most, appreciating her colleagues at the time, for their overall sensitivity. She added, "I have Kannada films as well and of course, Telugu films. Out of all, I enjoyed working in Telugu cinema and I did more of it. They’re very gentle people."