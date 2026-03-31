Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy: Rhea Kapoor Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn From Hospital
Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second son.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood for the second time recently. On March 29, the couple welcomed their second son and announced the news via an Instagram post. Days later, the actress's sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of the newborn.
Rhea Kapoor calls sister Sonam Kapoor ‘Super Human Mom'
On March 31, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the first photo of her nephew, i.e., Sonam Kapoor's son. In the picture, seemingly taken in the hospital room, the Crew filmmaker could be seen holding the newborn in her arms. Only a small portion of the infant's face and hair was visible on camera as he was cradled in a blue swaddle.
Sharing the photo with the newborn, Rhea Kapoor wrote in the caption, “all you need is 🫶🏻🥹and in @sonamkapoor’s case some superhuman mom strength. #masilife." She shared the photo with the official baby arrival post shared by the couple formerly. Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan, Arpita Mehta, Sonakshi Sinha, Neena Gupta and several other industry insiders and family members reacted to the post.
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On March 29, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their second child. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt post revealing the arrival of a baby boy, marking the expansion of their family to four. The artwork depicts a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose amid a vibrant natural setting. The accompanying caption mirrors the text in the image, signed off collectively by Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu.
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"With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu," the post read.
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