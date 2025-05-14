Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Pay Final Respects To Nirmal Kapoor At Prayer Meet

Updated May 14th 2025, 17:07 IST
The Kapoor family is reeling from a personal tragedy after the loss of Nirmal Kapoor. The mother of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, she breathed her last on May 2 at the age of 90. As per tradition, the family held a prayer meet for the departed on the 13th day of her death, also known as Terahi.
The ceremony, held in the memory of Nirmal Kapoor, witnessed several Bollywood A-listers in attendance. Apart from family members, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and designer Manish Malhotra arrived to pay their last respects and to support the family in the times of distress.
Photos and videos of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from the 13th-day ceremony have now gone viral on social media. In one particular video that has gone viral, Sonam Kapoor could be seen getting teary-eyed as she exited the venue after the prayer meet.
A day after the unfortunate event, Nirmal's eldest son, Boney Kapoor, issued a formal statement remembering his mother. The statement reads, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."
"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan," he concluded his note. Anil Kapoor also shared a note for his mother after her passing.
