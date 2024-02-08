English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Sonam Kapoor Wants To Headline A Tentpole Project On A Global Streaming Platform: The Standard...

Sonam Kapoor eyes a streaming debut, expressing interest in leading a tentpole project on global platforms after her return to Bollywood.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonam Kapoor eyes a streaming debut
Sonam Kapoor eyes a streaming debut | Image:Image/ Instagram / Sonam Kapoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor made a comeback last year after a maternity break with the film Blind. The actress recently expressed her interest in exploring streaming platforms. She stated her willingness to lead a tentpole film or series on a global streaming platform if the right opportunity comes her way.

Why is Sonam Eyeing Streaming Platforms ?

Expressing her desire to debut on streaming platforms, Sonam said, "I have always wanted to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform." She praised streaming platforms for pushing creative boundaries globally and in India, making it an exciting medium for experimentation as an artist.

The Delhi 6 actress further added, “I believe streaming platforms have pushed the content envelope of our country, have made it more creatively disruptive & dynamic. The bar that streaming content has set globally as well as in India is incredible. Streaming allows you to experiment a lot as an artist. It is a very exciting medium for me. So, I’m all game to make my debut on streaming.”

Advertisement
Why is Sonam Eyeing Streaming Platforms ? I Image/ Instagram / Sonam Kapoor

Expressing her desire to debut on streaming platforms, Sonam said, "I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform." She praised streaming platforms for pushing creative boundaries globally and in India, making it an exciting medium for experimentation as an artist.

Sonam Kapoor's Comeback Post Maternity Break

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her son Vayu in August 2022, returned to the silver screen with the movie Blind. The film which was a Shome Makhija directorial featured actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in the cast.

Sonam emphasized that, for her, the quality of content and cinema is paramount, regardless of the platform. She acknowledged the changing landscape and expressed excitement about the diversity of content available on streaming platforms.

Sonam Kapoor revealed her keen interest in streaming content, stating that she has been a binge-watcher of outstanding content for years. She commended streaming platforms for setting a high bar in terms of content quality and creativity.

Advertisement

While keeping details under wraps, Sonam Kapoor mentioned signing two new projects, including Battle for Bittora. She expressed anticipation about her streaming debut, stating, "I know my debut on streaming has been a long time coming, and I hope people will really love what I’m going to offer."

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement