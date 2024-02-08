Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor made a comeback last year after a maternity break with the film Blind. The actress recently expressed her interest in exploring streaming platforms. She stated her willingness to lead a tentpole film or series on a global streaming platform if the right opportunity comes her way.

Why is Sonam Eyeing Streaming Platforms ?

Expressing her desire to debut on streaming platforms, Sonam said, "I have always wanted to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform." She praised streaming platforms for pushing creative boundaries globally and in India, making it an exciting medium for experimentation as an artist.

The Delhi 6 actress further added, “I believe streaming platforms have pushed the content envelope of our country, have made it more creatively disruptive & dynamic. The bar that streaming content has set globally as well as in India is incredible. Streaming allows you to experiment a lot as an artist. It is a very exciting medium for me. So, I’m all game to make my debut on streaming.”

Why is Sonam Eyeing Streaming Platforms ?

Sonam Kapoor's Comeback Post Maternity Break

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her son Vayu in August 2022, returned to the silver screen with the movie Blind. The film which was a Shome Makhija directorial featured actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in the cast.

Sonam emphasized that, for her, the quality of content and cinema is paramount, regardless of the platform. She acknowledged the changing landscape and expressed excitement about the diversity of content available on streaming platforms.

Sonam Kapoor revealed her keen interest in streaming content, stating that she has been a binge-watcher of outstanding content for years. She commended streaming platforms for setting a high bar in terms of content quality and creativity.

While keeping details under wraps, Sonam Kapoor mentioned signing two new projects, including Battle for Bittora. She expressed anticipation about her streaming debut, stating, "I know my debut on streaming has been a long time coming, and I hope people will really love what I’m going to offer."

(With inputs from IANS)