Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Wish ‘Sweethearts’ Alia Bhatt-Ranbir On Couple’s 3rd Wedding Anniversary | Posts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today, April 14, and on this occasion, the couple received a sweet wish from their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. They took to their social media handles to share moments from the couple’s wedding album.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia and Ranbir with their Mehendi photo

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a candid moment from the couple's mehendi ceremony that shows them laughing their heart out at a performance. The note reads, “Happy anniversary my cuteness. Wishing you both love happiness always.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soni Razdan wishes her ‘sweethearts’ Alia and Ranbir

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo from their wedding album. The text on the image reads, "Happy Anniversary you two sweethearts. May your love grow ever deeper.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

How Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating?

Alia had a ‘huge’ crush on Ranbir even before they started dating. During an interview, the actress confessed that when she was single after a very long time, her sister and friends predicted she would get hitched to Ranbir. “We talked about it on our flight. We were seated together, and then something went wrong with his seat. Later, his seat got fixed, and when, we exchanged notes. The vibe started there only and the rest is history."

(Alia and Ranbir celebrating Diwali | Image: Instagram)

The couple fell in love during the shooting of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It was their first movie together.

The couple got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha.