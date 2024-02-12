Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Sonu Nigam Is At 'Loss Of Words' As He Visits Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple Ahead Of Inauguration

Sonu Nigam visited the historic Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple which is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Tuesday. This visit marks his seventh to the UAE since 2015, with a significant highlight being the inauguration of Abu Dhabi's inaugural Hindu temple on January 14.

Sonu Nigam visits the BAPS temple ahead of inauguration

The Indian singer was spotted reaching the premises of the historic temple which will be inaugurated in the next two days. During his visit, Sonu spoke to the media and said, "...This is absolutely unique, I am at a loss for words. I am very fortunate to have done the darshan...This happened due to the goodwill of PM Modi."

Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple

Set to open its doors to the public on March 1, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple complex boasts a plethora of amenities including prayer halls, learning areas, sports facilities, thematic gardens, and more. It will be open to individuals of all faiths, offering a platform to delve into Hindu culture and spirituality.

Advertisement

The journey towards the temple's fruition began during Prime Minister Modi's 2018 visit to the UAE when the BAPS Hindu Mandir was officially announced. Following the foundation stone-laying ceremony in April 2019, the temple's architectural marvels began to take shape, featuring seven shikhars symbolizing each Emirate of the UAE.

The temple's construction was made possible through collaborative efforts between BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Mandir Limited, and both governments. Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi publicly commended the UAE government's allocation of land for the mandir in 2015.

Advertisement

Located in Abu Mureikhah, Al Rahba area, the temple is crafted meticulously according to ancient Hindu Shilpa shastras. The exterior, adorned with pink sandstone from Rajasthan, contrasts beautifully with the white marble interior, handcrafted by artisans in India. Promoting sustainability, the mandir incorporates eco-friendly practices such as the use of fly ash in concrete mixtures and the installation of over 300 sensors to monitor structural integrity.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

2 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

5 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

5 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

12 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

a day ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Reveals Their Daughter's Face For The 1st Time

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Women Uprising in Sandeshkhali: WB Govt Cornered Over Mass Rape Charges

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  4. WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement