Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Tuesday. This visit marks his seventh to the UAE since 2015, with a significant highlight being the inauguration of Abu Dhabi's inaugural Hindu temple on January 14.

Sonu Nigam visits the BAPS temple ahead of inauguration

The Indian singer was spotted reaching the premises of the historic temple which will be inaugurated in the next two days. During his visit, Sonu spoke to the media and said, "...This is absolutely unique, I am at a loss for words. I am very fortunate to have done the darshan...This happened due to the goodwill of PM Modi."

Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple

Set to open its doors to the public on March 1, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple complex boasts a plethora of amenities including prayer halls, learning areas, sports facilities, thematic gardens, and more. It will be open to individuals of all faiths, offering a platform to delve into Hindu culture and spirituality.

The journey towards the temple's fruition began during Prime Minister Modi's 2018 visit to the UAE when the BAPS Hindu Mandir was officially announced. Following the foundation stone-laying ceremony in April 2019, the temple's architectural marvels began to take shape, featuring seven shikhars symbolizing each Emirate of the UAE.

The temple's construction was made possible through collaborative efforts between BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Mandir Limited, and both governments. Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi publicly commended the UAE government's allocation of land for the mandir in 2015.

Located in Abu Mureikhah, Al Rahba area, the temple is crafted meticulously according to ancient Hindu Shilpa shastras. The exterior, adorned with pink sandstone from Rajasthan, contrasts beautifully with the white marble interior, handcrafted by artisans in India. Promoting sustainability, the mandir incorporates eco-friendly practices such as the use of fly ash in concrete mixtures and the installation of over 300 sensors to monitor structural integrity.