Jana Nayagan Movie Tickets In India: Here's When Advance Booking Open For Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bid adieu to acting in movies as he prepares to dive deep into politics. The Tamil star launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024 and will compete in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year. However, fans will get to witness him onscreen in the upcoming movie Jana Nayagan (Hindi title Jana Neta), which will release amid immense fanfare on January 9.

Since the hype for Vijay's last film is sky high, fans are excited to know when the advance bookings will open, allowing viewers to get their tickets at the earliest.

When can you book Jana Nayagan tickets in India in all languages?

Jana Nayagan advance bookings have opened in India in select theatres in Karnataka and Kerala. In fact, the initial reception to the movie in these states has been overwhelming. In Karnataka, the Vijay starrer has minted ₹2.1 crore from over 24,000 sold tickets. In Kerala, Jana Nayagan collection stands at ₹1.18 crore from over 77,000 sold tickets. The ticket sale in India so far has comfortable crossed the 1 lakh mark when in fact tickets have not gone on sale in Vijay's home territory - Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan will release worldwide on January 9 | Image: X

The full-fledged advance booking of Jana Nayagan in India are supposed to open on Sunday (December 4), giving the movie a good 5-day window before release to establish an edge at the box office. The movie's Hindi version Jana Neta is also expected to roll out tickets from Sunday. It is also been shared by the makers that the film's official trailer will be unveiled on January 3 at 6.45 pm.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan overseas advance booking on fire