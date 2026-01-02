Updated 2 January 2026 at 19:12 IST
Jana Nayagan Movie Tickets In India: Here's When Advance Booking Open For Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film
The worldwide collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan comes to ₹16.72 crore from pre-sales, primarily in the international market. It's full-fledged advance booking in India is expected to open soon.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bid adieu to acting in movies as he prepares to dive deep into politics. The Tamil star launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024 and will compete in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year. However, fans will get to witness him onscreen in the upcoming movie Jana Nayagan (Hindi title Jana Neta), which will release amid immense fanfare on January 9.
Since the hype for Vijay's last film is sky high, fans are excited to know when the advance bookings will open, allowing viewers to get their tickets at the earliest.
When can you book Jana Nayagan tickets in India in all languages?
Jana Nayagan advance bookings have opened in India in select theatres in Karnataka and Kerala. In fact, the initial reception to the movie in these states has been overwhelming. In Karnataka, the Vijay starrer has minted ₹2.1 crore from over 24,000 sold tickets. In Kerala, Jana Nayagan collection stands at ₹1.18 crore from over 77,000 sold tickets. The ticket sale in India so far has comfortable crossed the 1 lakh mark when in fact tickets have not gone on sale in Vijay's home territory - Tamil Nadu.
Advertisement
The full-fledged advance booking of Jana Nayagan in India are supposed to open on Sunday (December 4), giving the movie a good 5-day window before release to establish an edge at the box office. The movie's Hindi version Jana Neta is also expected to roll out tickets from Sunday. It is also been shared by the makers that the film's official trailer will be unveiled on January 3 at 6.45 pm.
Advertisement
Jana Nayagan overseas advance booking on fire
Meanwhile, advance booking for Jana Nayagan have been progressing at a very good pace in North America and the UK. The movie has sold nearly 14,500 tickets in the US, collecting $295,065. In UK, it has collected $440,000. Including other overseas markets, the cumulative pre-sales figure of Jana Nayagan currently stands at $1.468 Million (approx ₹13.21 crore). Counting its India biz, the worldwide collection comes to ₹16.72 crore, with a week still to go for the release.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 19:06 IST