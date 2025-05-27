Deepika Padukone Vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Spirit Director Leaves Scathing Comment On Actress' Instagram After Alleging She Put Down 'Younger' Triptii Dimri

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fallout with Deepika Padukone is now official. Putting an end to all speculation and rumours, the filmmaker took to the comment section of the actress's Instagram account to confirm a tiff between them. The matter first surfaced when the new mom exited from the filmmaker's upcoming project, Spirit. The row escalated after Vanga alleged that the actress had leaked details of the film's plot.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms fallout with Deepika Padukone

On May 26, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram account to share a harsh post alleging ‘dirty PR games'. While he did not mention any actor, social media users guessed that the post was for Deepika Padukone. However, with his latest social media activity, the filmmaker has confirmed that the post was indeed for the actress.



A screengrab of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment on Deepika Padukone's post | Image: Instagram

Taking to the comment section of Deepika Padukone's latest post on Instagram, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki Mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, reveal the whole story. I do not care).” His comment clears the air about his X post being for the Piku actress. The post comes after it was reported by Pinkvilla that Deepika exited Spirit because of some A-rated scenes.|



Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post alleges Deepika Padukone ‘put down a much younger actress, Triptii Dimri

In the wee hours of May 26, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X account to write, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.”



