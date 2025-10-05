Lokah On OTT: Special Date Locked For Streaming Debut Of Highest Grossing Malayalam Film?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has not only become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, beating veteran Mollywood star Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, it is the only film from the industry to gross ₹300 crore worldwide. Lokah has also kickstarted a new, homegrown superhero movie franchise, whose upcoming parts will feature Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty. Many more stars, possibly with pan-India footprint, are also expected to feature in the upcoming Lokah movies, but all details are kept under the wraps for now.

Meanwhile, a new update has arrived regarding Lokah's much-awaited OTT release date.

Lokah to premiere on OTT on Diwali?

Lokah released theatrically on August 28, coinciding with the Onam period. While Malayalam movies usually premiere digitally 4 weeks after their theatrical release, the team of Lokah had earlier confirmed that it will not be the case with this action fare as it was still getting good footfalls in cinema halls. Slowly and steadily, it has entered the ₹300 crore club and has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India and overseas.

Lokah is Malayalam cinema's first superhero franchise | Image: X

Now, as per reports, Lokah is set to premiere on OTT around Diwali. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 21. Reportedly, the Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor starrer will be available for streaming from October 20. JioHotstar has bagged the digital rights for Lokah and is expected to premiere the movie in multiple languages, including Hindi. The team is yet to confirm this development.

What is the story of Lokah?