Jhanak: Erica Fernandes To Make Small Screen Comeback After 5 Years? Actress Approached To Replace Hiba Nawab

Erica Fernandes is best known for playing Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress has been on an acting hiatus since her last show ended in 2020. Reports now suggest that she has been approached to replace Hiba Nawab in the popular show Jhanak.

Erica Fernandes to appear in Jhanak with Riya Sharma?

Jhanak has been making headlines for the casting overhaul, which will come as part of the generational leap. Following the 20-year leap, all the cast members of the show will be replaced. While others have confirmed quitting the daily soap, Hiba Nawab, who plays the titular character, is yet to confirm if she will also exit the show. Amid this, reports suggest that Erica Fernandes has been roped in to play the lead role on the show.



Also Read: Dipika Diagnosed With Liver Tumour, Shoaib Requests Fans To Pray For Her

A source close to the production told India Forums, ''Erica has been approached by the makers of Jhanak to play the new lead and she is also giving her mock test today." The publication further suggested that both Erica and Riya Sharma will play the lead role in the reboot version of Jhanak. It is also being reported that they will essay the role of sisters. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

Why is Jhanak taking a leap?

As per Filmybeat, Jhanak is all set to undergo a 20-year leap in order to boost the TRP of the show. A source close to the channel has told the publication, “The channel and the production house have made up their mind to introduce a generation leap after IPL 2025. Star Plus has issued a diktat to the production house to increase the ratings or shut shop. Jhanak is doing well in terms of ratings at the 10:30 pm slot; however, the channel is unhappy with the numbers.”



Also Read:Jhanak 20 Years Leap Confirmed, Lead Actors To Be Replaced