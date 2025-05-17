Taapsee Pannu And Sister Shagun Pannu Buy Ready To Move In Apartment In Mumbai Worth ₹4.33 Crore

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun have expanded their real estate portfolio. The actresses have acquired a flat in a ready-to-move-in residential location in the Goregaon West area in Mumbai. Full details of the transaction has been reviewed by Square Yards from the property registration documents submitted to Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

All about Taapsee Pannu's new real estate purchase

As per the property documents, the apartment spans 1,390 sq ft and has a built-up area of 1,669 sq ft. The apartment is located in a residential complex called Imperial Heights. The flat also comes with two car parking spaces.



Reports suggest that Taapsee Pannu paid a stamp duty of ₹21.65 lakh on May 15. Sanjay Dutt also owns a flat in the Imperial Heights building, but his building is in Pali Hills. Taapsee is yet to announce her new purchase. It also remains unclear if the Mulk actress will relocate to her new flat.

What is Taapsee Pannu's networth?

Taapsee Pannu has marked her name as one of the most celebrated actress in Bollywood. She has appeared in popular films such as Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Dunki, Haseen Dilruba, Naam Shabana and Baby to name a few. She has also plated prominent roles in select Tamil and Telugu films.



