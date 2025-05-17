Taapsee Pannu And Sister Shagun Pannu Buy Ready To Move In Apartment In Mumbai Worth ₹4.33 Crore

Updated May 17th 2025, 16:42 IST
Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun have expanded their real estate portfolio. The actresses have acquired a flat in a ready-to-move-in residential location in the Goregaon West area in Mumbai. Full details of the transaction has been reviewed by Square Yards from the property registration documents submitted to Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
As per the property documents, the apartment spans 1,390 sq ft and has a built-up area of 1,669 sq ft. The apartment is located in a residential complex called Imperial Heights. The flat also comes with two car parking spaces.
Reports suggest that Taapsee Pannu paid a stamp duty of ₹21.65 lakh on May 15. Sanjay Dutt also owns a flat in the Imperial Heights building, but his building is in Pali Hills. Taapsee is yet to announce her new purchase. It also remains unclear if the Mulk actress will relocate to her new flat.
Taapsee Pannu has marked her name as one of the most celebrated actress in Bollywood. She has appeared in popular films such as Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Dunki, Haseen Dilruba, Naam Shabana and Baby to name a few. She has also plated prominent roles in select Tamil and Telugu films.
As per reports, in 2024, Taapsee Pannu boasted a net worth of ₹50 crore. It is said that the actress charges around ₹1-₹2 crores per project. Apart from her acting appearances, she also serves as the brand ambassador for select labels. She also launched her production house in Outside Films, in 2021. The actress also manages an event-management company, called The Wedding Factor,y along with her sister. Taapsee, who has a penchant for sports, has also invested in badminton. The actress, who is married to Danish coach Mathias Boe, acquired a Premier Badminton League franchise called Pune 7 Aces in 2018. In one of the interviews, she called this her ‘biggest venture’.
