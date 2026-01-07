Sreeleela Says Doing Kissik Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Was A 'Hard Decision': Dance Numbers Not My Thing

Sreeleela featured in Pushpa 2 in the song Kissik. The track and the actress' performance in it was pitted against Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava in Pushpa (2021). But, Sreeleela did justice to the hype surrounding the dance number in the record breaking Pushpa sequel. Moreover, Kissik song got her pan-India fame and shortly after, she also signed on to do her debut Bollywood film opposite Kartik Aaryan. While the untitled Hindi romantic drama has completed shoot and is in post-production stage, Sreeleela recently talked about her non willingness to do song sequences in movies she is not otherwise part of.

The actress said, “Doing special dance numbers is not my thing, but only for Pushpa 2: The Rule did I make that hard decision. I prefer to dance in the films I am part of, not in other projects. However, I believe I made the right decision to dance in Pushpa because the reach I gained from it was exceptional. In Parasakthi, I only have light dance numbers like Ratnamala.”

Sreeleela is set to feature in the upcoming Tamil film Parasakthi, opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is set to release on January 10, alongside Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan.

Directed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame, Parasakthi is a period film based on the protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. The film revolves around two brothers living in 1960s Madras, one working in the Railways and the other a college student. As civil unrest escalates due to government interference, the brothers find themselves at odds, leading to chaos. The movie stars Ravi Mohan in the role of the antagonist, marking the actor's first attempt at a negative part.