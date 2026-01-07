Toxic Makers Shut Down Reports Of Averting Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Release Teaser Announcement Poster Reconfirming Release Date

Toxic and Dhurandar 2 releasing on the same day is one of the biggest cinema clashes in history. The Yash starrer pan-India movie will hit the big screens on March 19, alongside the sequel to the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, Dhurandhar. The anticipation of both movies is at an all-time high, with fans of both actors anticipating which movie will perform better at the box office.

Ahead of the clash, there was chatter about Toxic being postponed. Despite the makers denying the rumours on several instances, social media users and local media publications have been speculating that the Yash starrer might pull out of the clash. However, the makers have now denied the reports by sharing a new poster of the movie.



On January 7, the makers of Toxic released a new poster in which they reconfirmed the release date of the Yash starrer. The poster was unveiled to share that the teaser of the movie will be released on January 8, on the ocassion of Yash's birthday. In the new post, the makers have reconfirmed that Toxic will hit the big screens on March 19.



Dhurandhar makers confirm multi-lingual release for sequel

After the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar, the makers of the movie have confirmed that the sequel will be released in languages apart from Hindi. Dhurandhar 2 will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Ranveer Singh-fronted film will release on Eid 2026 in true pan-India style.



