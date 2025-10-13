Stay Happy: Esha Deol Wishes Ex-husband Bharat Takhtani On Birthday Months After He Made New Relationship With Meghna Lakhani Official

A year after their separation, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani seem to have an amicable relationship. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming wish for her ex-husband on the occasion of his birthday. This comes two months after he confirmed his new relationship with entrepreneur girlfriend Meghna Lakhani.

On October 12, Esha Deol took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her ex-husband, Bharat. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Dada to my babies. Stay happy, healthy and blessed @bharattakhtani3," along with a red heart emoji.

A screengrab of Esha Deol's post | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani co-parent their daughters, 8-year-old Radhya, and 6-year-old Miraya. Despite the divorce, the couple have maintained a good relationship. Last week, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with her ex-husband, her friend and her elder sister. She wrote in the caption, “Family Sunday." The photo went viral at the time.

When Bharat Takhtani made his new relationship official

On August 31, Bharat Takhtani took to his Instagram stories to share a romantic photo with Meghna Lakhani. In the caption, he wrote, “Welcome to my family,” along with the hashtag #itsofficial. In a previous post, she shared a photo with the businessman from the iconic Origen de las Carreteras Radiales plaque in Madrid, Spain. As per reports, Meghna Lakhani is an entrepreneur and speaker. Reports suggest that she is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based venture launched in 2019. She is based out of Dubai.



A screengrab of Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani's status | Image: Instagram