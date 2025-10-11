Thamma, De De Pyaar De 2, Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, Alpha And More Bollywood Movies Likely To End 2025 On A High

Bollywood box office in 2025 has seen a couple of superhits, but mostly above average grossers. While Vicky Kaushal starrer period drama Chhaava and newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical Saiyaara have been top Hindi hits this year, franchise films Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par and Jolly LLB 3 could not cross the ₹200 crore threshold domestically, despite expectations being much more. War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, turned out to be a big fail despite huge anticipation.

As the year is about to wind, here's a look at upcoming Bollywood movies that are likely to end 2025 on a high.

Thamma

The next entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is the vampire love saga Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The MHCU movies are content driven and while Ayushmann may not have been a big draw at the box office, Thamma could turn out to be a dark horse in his filmography. Thamma will release on October 21.

De De Pyaar De 2

Based on age-gap romance, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet starrer sequel is expected to bring the laughs come November 14. The first installment came out in 2019 and emerged as a superhit with ₹143 crore collections worldwide. The sequel is expected to do better at the box office. This time, Ajay is joined by his Shiataan co-star R Madhavan and fans would hope their chemistry stands out.

Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush feature in Aanand L Rai's romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, set to release on November 28. The teaser, for many, gives "Kabir Singh vibes" and since Dhanush's previous collaboration with Aanand, Raanjhanaa (2013), has been a cult classic, fans are expecting more from them this time around.

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and more feature in the much-awaited spy actioner Dhurandhar. The film is said to be based on real events and draws from Indo-Pak espionage tales, and is expected to be a genre bending entry. It releases on December 5.

Alpha

After the box office debacle of War 2, YRF has pinned its hopes on its first female led spy movie Alpha. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol will feature in Alpha, which releases on December 25. The holiday release is expected to give some boost to the action film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reunite in the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which will release on December 31.

Kartik and Ananya have teamed up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Image: X